iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $502.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.