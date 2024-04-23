4,700 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 428,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

