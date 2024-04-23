Duality Advisers LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

