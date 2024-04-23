Telemus Capital LLC Buys 687 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $157.62.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

