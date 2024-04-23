XYO Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $117.53 million and approximately $833,588.44 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,120.12 or 1.00105504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0088345 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,038,755.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

