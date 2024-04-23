International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $235,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 87.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.