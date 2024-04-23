Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

