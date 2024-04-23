Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.