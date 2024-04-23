Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $277.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

