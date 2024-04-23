OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.41.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

