Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $295.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.45.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.