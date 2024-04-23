Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

LOB stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.