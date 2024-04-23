Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

