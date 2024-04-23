Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after buying an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

