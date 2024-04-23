Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

SCR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:SCR opened at C$32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.96. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$869.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.