Bunge Global (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bunge Global to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY24 guidance at $9.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BG opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.