Bunge Global (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bunge Global to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY24 guidance at $9.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BG opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.