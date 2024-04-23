Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $272.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $291.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

