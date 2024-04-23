Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.24.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.97 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

