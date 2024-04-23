Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $22.57

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. UBS Group raised their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

