Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Target Price at $128.88

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.52.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 497,282 shares of company stock worth $64,885,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

