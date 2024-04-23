Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $12.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enhabit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.