Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %
Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
