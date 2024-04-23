Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $32.00 at UBS Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.54.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

