Barclays Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $153.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 64.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.