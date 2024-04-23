Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 119,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

