Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.28.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Onsemi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.