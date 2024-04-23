Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NOVA stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

