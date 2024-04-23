Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$1.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

