Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$1.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
Shares of BCM stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
