Robert W. Baird Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $9.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

TIXT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.71 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

