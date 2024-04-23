StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned about 1.59% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

