StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
