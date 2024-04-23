United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

