Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.52 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amerant Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
