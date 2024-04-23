Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target Increased to C$1.90 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

CVE HME opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

