Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target Increased to C$1.90 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
CVE HME opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.09.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemisphere Energy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.