National Bankshares Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

