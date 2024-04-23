EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

