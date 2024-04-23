Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY24 guidance at $4.00-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.000-4.250 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAS opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

