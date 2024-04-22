815 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $722.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,827. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

