PDS Planning Inc Purchases 9,299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 320,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,820. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

