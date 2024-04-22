dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.65 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $176,569.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,053,051 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96205503 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,476.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

