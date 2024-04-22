The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,287,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PG traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.09. 4,721,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

