584,526 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 584,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.25% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 513,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 247,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,596. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

