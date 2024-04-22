Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.12. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 1,513,664 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

