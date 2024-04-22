Citigroup Lowers CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $4.25

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

CINT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,995. The company has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

