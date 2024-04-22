Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cognex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $12,417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Cognex Trading Up 0.5 %

CGNX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 222,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

