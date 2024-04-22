Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

