PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in TORM by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. TORM plc has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.15.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.82%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 53.22%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

