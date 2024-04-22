D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,909,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,145,000 after purchasing an additional 845,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,723,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,902,000 after purchasing an additional 721,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

