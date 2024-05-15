Head to Head Analysis: Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) vs. Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwoods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Redwoods Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Redwoods Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwoods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.73 $271.96 million $2.27 7.14

This table compares Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Redwoods Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwoods Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Redwoods Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Redwoods Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

