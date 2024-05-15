AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

