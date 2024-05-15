Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $22.75

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.