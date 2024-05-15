Head-To-Head Contrast: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) & Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Immutep and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A DURECT -323.16% -316.78% -76.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Immutep shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $3.50 million 73.61 -$26.86 million N/A N/A DURECT $8.55 million 3.34 -$27.62 million ($1.22) -0.75

This table compares Immutep and DURECT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immutep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DURECT.

Risk & Volatility

Immutep has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Immutep and DURECT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 1 0 3.00 DURECT 0 2 3 0 2.60

Immutep presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.10%. DURECT has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,889.13%. Given DURECT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Immutep.

Summary

Immutep beats DURECT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immutep

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system. Its LAG-3 immunotherapies are designed to harness and strengthen the power of patients' immune systems to fight cancer and autoimmune disease. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) for the treatment of different types of cancers. The trials that efi is being evaluated in include TACTI-002, a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); TACTI-003, a Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as INSIGHT-005, a Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. In addition, the company offers POSIMIR, a post-surgical pain product to deliver bupivacaine over three days in adults; and Methydur to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It markets and sells its ALZET lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in other countries. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; and Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited. DURECT Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

